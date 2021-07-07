Do Us a Favor; Move Chilima to Mtunthama

BY FRYSON CHODZI

Outside Chilima Private Residence in Area 43, Lilongwe

Every time I drive past Vice President Saulos Chilima’s private residence in Area 43 in Lilongwe, am reminded how President Chakwera is coming up short to an agreement that was signed leading to Tonse Alliance.

I can state here without fear of contradiction that one of the issue that was agreed upon by the two distinguished gentlemen was that Mtunthama Residence in Area 3 will become the official residence of the Vice President.

Few days ago, I wrote how Ministers are pocketing K1m on housing allowance while staying in their private residences, the same is not happening with Chilima. Chilima is not getting a single tambala by staying in his own private residence, of course the security, the services might be paid by Government. Accordingly, Chilima staying in his private residence is a result of two issues.

1. President Chakwera decided to keep Mtunthama to himself as a spare house besides agreeing to allow the Vice to be using it

2. The designated residence of the Vice President in Area 12 is in bad state and needs maintenance and upgrading.

Just as I stated before, its high time that President Chakwera start honouring some of his commitments. What is very difficult with honoring something like turning Mtunthama into the Official Vice President house? It doesn’t look nice to see cars parked in both sides of the road at the private home of Chilima in Area 43, this just tells you that the house is fit for a private residence not an Official house.

By the way, Malawi today is where it is because of the secrecy of the agreement that Chakwera and Chilima signed. It’s unfortunate that these two Gentlemen made an agreement about Malawi, which is a republican of which you and me are entitled to and we don’t know what they agreed only to be getting a piece here and there.

Let’s hope they never agreed to auction Malawi in it. It’s becoming more like a deal done under the table about the public with the public not knowing its contents.