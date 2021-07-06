Lazarus Chakwera Leads Malawians in Independence Prayers

By Nellie Kapatuka

Mana, July 6, Lilongwe: President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has emphasized on the need for Malawians to be productive if the country was to achieve the much wanted prosperity.

He was speaking on Tuesday during prayers and celebrations marking the country’s 57th Independence Anniversary that took place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Chakwera said it was the responsibility of every Malawian to make the country better.

He said the responsibility of the current generation to work towards economic liberation to achieve an inclusive, wealthy and self-reliant nation.

“The goal of our independence was not merely to make us free to govern ourselves but also free to better ourselves, independence is not merely about liberty but also about prosperity, independence is about each of us making Malawi better,” Chakwera pointed out.

The President added that if people in the country are serious about economic liberation, they should apply themselves tasks or enterprise every day, aimed at making the country better saying productivity was the only way that leads to prosperity.

“Productivity is the only thing that leads to prosperity, a man who produces nothing of use with his hands cannot prosper, a farmers that produces nothing of use from its own field cannot prosper, a factory that produces nothing of use by its machines cannot prosper, a company that produces nothing of use by its workers cannot prosper, a country that produces nothing of use by its industries cannot prosper,” he said

The Malawi Leader noted that to achieve economic liberation the independence was meant for, more and better production was needed from all sectors.

According to Chakwera, God made available all the formulas that the country needs to be prosperous saying all what was needed now was for people to change to make that formula work by being productive.

“Productivity means doing more and more of the useful things that can make the country better than we found her,” he added, saying that he does not have any promises or no decrees on the 57th anniversary, but asked that people in the country question themselves on what they are doing to make the country better.

Delivering his sermon, one of the officiating clergy, Apostle, Esau Banda of the Pentecostal Life Christian Church said a better and prosperous Malawi was possible.

In the sermon that was taken from the book of Romans chapter 12 verse 1-3 and was read by the President, he challenged people in the country to change their mindset change saying a renewed and transformed mind was all that was needed.

“You can never rise above what you think, what we are as a nation, is a product of the way we think,” Banda said citing that the country needs both leadership and people’s mindset change.

Chairperson for Special Taskforce Committee for the Special Prayers, Richard Chimwendo Banda said plans to have similar activities in Mzuzu and Blantyre failed to rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The prayers that were held under the theme, “Building an Inclusive Wealthy and Self-Reliant Nation through Mindset Change and Servant Leadership,” brought together people and leaders of different denominations in the country.