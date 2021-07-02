TNM plc concludes Tikolore Promotion…30 millionaires made in 3 months

Magombo speaks to journalists

Malawi’s pioneer mobile and ICT services provider TNM plc Thursday successfully concluded a three-month long Tikolore Promotion where it unveiled 30 millionaires.

‘Tikolore promotion’ which is a celebration for the harvest season was launched on 1st April 2021 in Lilongwe and a Lilongwe based Estate Agent Francis Mtukanika became the first millionaire after winning K1 million during a draw conducted by Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama.

Speaking at the close of the promotion in Lilongwe, TNM Chief Marketing Officer Frank Magombo described the promotion as a ‘success’ saying they have managed to celebrate the harvest season with their customers through the promotion.

“Tikolore Promotion was about appreciating our customers for choosing TNM as their communications and digital services provider. TNM being the truest son of the soil decided to celebrate the bumper harvest with our customers through this promotion which has been a success,” said Magombo.

He said the promotion has changed people’s lives.

“We are happy that we have changed people’s lives, we are hearing moving stories from the winners about how their lives have changed after winning in Tikolore Promotion. Others have built houses, bought land, boosted their businesses, paid school fees, paid hospital bills and many more because of this promotion, this makes us feel proud,” said Magombo.

He said the promotion also created opportunities where every customer, as long as he or she recharged their phone with as little as K200 of airtime, had a chance of winning.

“It is possible! NdiZotheka! If you see those who won K1 million cash prizes, they are from different backgrounds, others are teachers, students, business persons, nurses and ordinary individuals which means that this promotion created opportunities for everyone. Again, we were able to get a millionaire from each of Malawi’s 28 districts,” said Magombo.

Magombo said apart from the cash winners, everyone else was also a winner as with as little as K100 recharges, everyone was getting bonuses in airtime, SMS and data.

“At TNM plc, our purpose is connecting society, creating possibilities, and changing lives. We are happy that we do this every day and we have just shown this during this promotion. We want to thank our customers for supporting the TNM brand,” said Magombo.

At the end of the promotion, apart from unveiling the 30 millionaires, a total of 3,000 customers won a total K30 million with 250 customers winning K10,000 every week for 12 weeks and 150 customers won K15 million with 50 lucky customers winning K100,000 every month.

During the final draw in Lilongwe, some winners had doubts when TNM Products Manager Tiyamike Tizifa called them that they had won the K1 million prize.

“Achimwene there are a lot of fraudsters, get that money it is yours,” said Harold Manyowa from Chiradzulu before cutting the line.

But when the money was loaded into his Mpamba account, Manyowa was all praises for TNM.

“Thank you I have received the money, thank TNM! I will continue supporting TNM, I will be buying more units for my phone, thank you TNM,” he said after being called again to verify that it was a genuine transaction.

Another winner, Potiphar Banda, a sugarcane Cutter from Dwangwa was all over the moon after the money was loaded into his Mpamba account declaring that he is quitting his job immediately.

“Thank you TNM, I will continue supporting TNM. In fact, I am quitting my job as a Sugarcane cutter, I was getting only K20,000 per month now I have K1 million which I will use prudently, but I quit my job today!” said Banda.

Another winner Patuma Jackson from Machinga could not be reached as her phone was off.

There were seven millionaires who were unveiled on the last day of the promotion throughout the regions.