Chinese Man Arrested For Touching Woman’s Breast, Butt

The Malawi Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested a Chinese national identified as Chen Shiliang for allegedly touching female workers breasts and buttocks.

Shiliang, who works for works for a construction company known as China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), has been sexually abusing female workers at the company for the past two months.

Nkhata Bay Police Publicist, Kondwani James said the victims who work at the company’s cafeteria department complained that the suspect has been touching their buttocks and breast whilst cooking.

The suspect Chen Shiliang has been charged with indecent assault on females which is contrary to section 137(1) of the Penal Code and will appear in court soon.