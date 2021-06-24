Dancehall Artist Explorer Releases ‘Mtima Pansi’ Single

By Andrew Khabwira

Lilongwe, June 24, Mana: A Lilongwe based Reggae Dancehall Artist, Explorer has released a new song called “Mtima Pansi.’’

Explorer whose real name is Charles Puwa born in a family of four, two boys and two girls started music career in 2018.

He was inspired by a number of artists in the country like Piksy and has been a student at Black Cross Music School in 2017 to 2018, where he was confirmed to be good in composing songs.

Explorer told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe Wednesday that he has released a single song titled ’’Mtima Pansi’’ which was produced by Washington and Finely Mastered at Focus Records.

‘’This song goes to every youth is different communities out there to take time and think wisely when making decisions, life is like a rolling stone once you step on i. It causes many problems.

The song is encouraging my fellow youth to do not copy what others are doing since that life is like an exams where everybody is given a different paper so it is very important for every ghetto youth to focus on his or her paper and should maintain their frame,’ he explained.

The Artist said youth should avoid indulging themselves into bad behaviours and avoid taking risks decisions.

“I am advising my fellow youth to avoid behaviour that can damage their future. My last word to those youth who are still schooling is that Mtima Pansi.’’ he said.

Explorer is set to release a new album next year which will be dedicating to every youth and parents.

Explorer fan, Margret Jere said she can’t wait to listen to the new song.She said she was much interested to get the message which was target the youth.