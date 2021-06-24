ACB Restricts Ministry Of Energy On MAREP 9

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, June 24, Mana: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has restricted Ministry of Energy from dealing with contract to supply materials under Malawi Rural Electrification Project (MAREP) Phase 9.

According to a Press Release issued on Wednesday in Lilongwe, states that ACB has issued a restriction notice to Ministry of Energy on a contract to supply MAREP Phase 9 materials under contract number 047/MoE-MAREP-PH9-G-NCB-2020/2021FY-08 in pursuant to its powers under section 23(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, on June 23, 2021,.

The Release said this follows complaints received by the ACB alleging irregularities and suspected corruption surrounding the procurement process of the materials under MAREP 9.

The ACB has instituted investigations into the matter.

“Following the restriction notice, the Ministry of Energy is therefore restricted from proceeding with award of contract until the ACB has concluded the investigation or lifted the restriction notice,” it added.