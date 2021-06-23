Chakwera Under Fire for Using Covid-19 as an Excuse for Unfulfilled Campaign Promises

CHAKWERA: Under fire

Members of the public are criticizing the Tonse administration for using the Covid 19 pandemic as an excuse for unfulfilled campaign promises.

The criticism comes as the nine-member alliance government clocks one year in power after the June 23 court sanctioned fresh presidential election.

President Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party-MCP and his running mate Saulos Chilima of the UTM led the alliance to the polls.

Malawians had high expectations following juicy campaign promises by the alliance partners such as creation of 1 million jobs in the first year.

The Chakwera led administration also promised to clear the rubble that mounted during the DPP regime under former president Peter Mutharika.

But ordinary citizens, governance, political and social commentators give a poor-to-average rating on the performance of the new administration so far.

A social and governance commentator Executive Director, the Institute for Policy Interaction-IPI Rafiq Hajat has tipped the government to seriously focus on clearing the rubble.

NGO Gender Coordination Network (GCN) through its Chairperson Barbara Banda however demands guaranteed protection for women and girls. (CFM News)