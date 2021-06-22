MHRC wants all negligent parents to get rigorous punishment for “aiding and abetting” defilement

OSMAN: These parents must face the full arm of the law

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) is asking the police to arrest parents who chased the six years old girl at night for “aiding and abetting” crimes for the girl who ended up being raped by the neighbour.

Speaking to this publication, the Executive Director of MHRC, Madam Habiba Osman said her organization is dismayed and shocked by some parents conduct for being the “bleeding grounds” of defilements and rape in this country because of lack of love and empathy to their own children.

“We can be over the moon here celebrating that the suspect has been found guilty by the court but we will not take away the psychological torture this child has up to now because of the foolishness and stupidity of her parents. “These parents must face the full arm of the law. They are reckless and have no ‘soul’ in their hearts by exposing their daughter to such scavengers” said Osman who is an attorney by profession.

Osman who is well known campaigner of women and child rights and has won accolades on international stage for her activism said constitution of Malawi protects the rights of children in section 23 of Bill of Rights and gives responsibility to parents to care of their children from any forms of exploitation, giving them education, and hazardous issues amongst others.

“As a country we have to change our laws that whoever commits grave sexual abuse of a minor is liable, on conviction to life imprisonment and that those who have played a hand must face a rigorous imprisonment for injuries caused to that minor” said the firebrand Osman.

Lilongwe Senior Resident court has ordered a 25-year-old man, Identified as Beston Chikapita on June 11, 2021 to spend the next 21 years in jail for defiling a 6 year old girl Which is contrary to section 138(1) of the penal code.

The court heard through Kawale Police Prosecutors Sub Inspector Goodwin Binali and Sub Inspector Roxy Nsaka that both victim and accused stay in the same compound, on the evening of June 30, 2020 the victim was chased by her parents and the convict invited the young girl to sleep in his house. During the same night the accused enticed the young girl and defiled her.

The girl revealed the issue to her parents who reported to Kawale Police, where medical report form was issued and Kamuzu Central Hospital confirmed that penetration took place.

Appearing in court, the accused denied the charge levelled against him which prompted the state to parade five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Nsaka pleaded with the court for a stiffer punishment citing that such cases are on the rise.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona Chirwa concurred with the state and sentenced him 21 years imprisonment with hard labour ( IHL) to serve as a lesson to him and other would be offenders.