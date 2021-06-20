SA GOVT ADMITS BUSHIRI IS A VICTIM OF EXTORTION: Rubbishes Fake Media Reports

BUSHIRI: My silence does not in any way indicate ignorance

Apparently tired of allowing corrupt and thieving police officers who are putting the government to shame, the South Africa government has come out for the first time to admit that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been a victim of extortion in the rainbow nation.

The admission comes after City Press newspaper, in its Sunday edition, published a propaganda article against Bushiri claiming he has been visiting South Africa regularly after he left in November 2020.

City Press based their story on the word of the mouth of what they call unidentified informant.

However, in their statement, the South Africa State Security Agency (SSA)—the top most intelligence agency of the country, said they interviewed the said informant and when they came back, it was clear that the informant was more about money than credible intelligence.

“We got the tip off but when we examined it we discovered that the informant was only trying to make a quick buck. Because of that we abandoned the surveillance as soon as the credibility of the informant came to question,” said SSA.

Asked for a comment, Bushiri said he knows the people behind the stories and he knows their entire syndicate.

“I am also aware of those crooked and corrupt police officers that you work with. I denied giving you money and you promised to make my life a living hell. You arrested me and tarnished my name. You are still doing it now and you know – your days are numbered. My silence does not in any way indicate ignorance.

“It is very unfortunate that you have decided to call me guilty even before I have been given the legal opportunity to prove my innocence. This is why you keep pushing your media propaganda forward. But your presumptions will always prove to be what they are- presumptions and baseless in nature.

“I have safely kept away all the evidence against your corrupt journalists and police officers which I will present in court. I will expose you trust me on that one.

“You can misrepresent facts on social media and make it appear as though you are at an advantage with your propaganda, but trust me, the law in Malawi does not use media. They use evidence and facts!” he said.

He has since assured them that he will see them soon on the other side of the law!