Parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee Chair Gladys Ganda Punches Holes In Mlusu’s Budget

Budget And Finance Committee Chair Gladys Ganda

The Chairperson of the Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament, Gladys Ganda has told Malawians that the economic growth forecasts by Minister Mlusu are unrealistic and that her Committee is very skeptical with it.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday,14 June, 2021 in response to the Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu’s budget, which he presented on 28th May, 2021, the Nsanje Lalanje parliamentarian said her Committee is very skeptical of the practicalities of budget and that it has offered some take home advice for him.

“Madam Speaker, an analysis of the 2020/21 revised estimates against the 2021/22 proposed estimates reveal that domestic revenue will decrease by 7.16 percent. This implies that Government would have only collected about 7.16 percent in the last quarter in the financial year to reach the 2020/21 revised estimate. The Committee is skeptical if this projection will turn into a reality.

In fact, a comparison of the proposed 2021/22 estimate of MK 1,271 trillion and the 2020/21 adjusted revised estimate of MK1,142 trillion reveals that domestic revenues have increased by 11.27 percent. This means that domestic revenue will only cover 55.34 percent of the total expenditure. This will inevitably lead to more borrowing to cater for the deficit hence increasing stress to the country’s ever growing debt” said Ganda who has vast financial and economic experience after working in the private sector for decades at managerial level.

Ganda also lamented about public debt charges and its allocation which according to her Committee feels that the billions allocated to it will likely to exert pressure on expenditures.

“Madam Speaker, with an allocation MK299.73 billion, public debt charges continue to exert pressure on expenditures as it claims 15 percent of the national budget. The committee is concerned to note that debt charges are the highest allocated vote in the 2021/22 proposed budget surpassing a combined allocation to the Ministries of Health, Education, Energy, Mining, Industry, Trade, Tourism.

This shows the magnitude of the debt situation in Malawi and how it may affect development. The Committee, however, is aware that the current budget, with a financing gap MK718.32 billion (36.1 percent of total) will further lead to an upsurge in debt charges since 81.2 percent of the deficit will be borrowed domestically. This implies that the problem is likely to persist in the foreseeable future. The Committee has continuously called for serious fiscal consolidation to contain the debt situation in Malawi.

“Madam Speaker, the government has continued to rely on Domestic Borrowing for financing its deficits despite its obviously high interest rates. This is why domestic interest charges have dominated total interest payments and they constitute 95.2 percent of total debt payments in the 2021/22 financial year. The Committee, therefore, continues to encourage government to restructure public debt and explore less expensive foreign loans. Furthermore, the Committee recommends borrowing towards high impact areas with potential to increase the nation’s productivity other than consumption,” she lamented.

Touching on the projects that could have benefited Malawians if were finished but failing because of inefficiencies in government systems, Ganda says Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP) has revealed that there are some projects that were supposed to have started but have not, some were supposed to have been completed but have not been the case for reasons known to government alone. She cites some of the projects that have suffered some notable ‘infections’ due to government failure to adhere to its plans.

“Madam Speaker, the Committee is aware of the implementation inefficiencies that affect effectiveness of development projects in Malawi. A look into the Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP) revealed that there are some projects that were supposed to have started but have not, some were supposed to have been completed but are not while some are close to phasing out but their level of expenditure is still low casting doubt on their efficient and effective execution. Below are some random examples of such projects: Kacheche-Bwengu- Chiweta Road Rehabilitation is estimated at a total cost of MK115.50 billion and was planned to be implemented between January 2015 and December 2022.

However, only 0.9 percent (MK985.38 million) has so far been utilized citing that the project is procuring a contractor.The Shire Valley Project was planned to run from January 2018 to January 2022 with a total estimated cost of MK173.70 billion. To date only 15.7 percent has been spent and even with a MK21.30 billion allocated this year, it is doubtful that the project will be completed on time.

The Education services joint fund-MESIP was costed at MK33.68 billion to run for 5 years from 2016 to 2021. Although the project is past its implementation period, only K2.0 billion has spent representing 11.3 percent. In tourism, Construction of Likoma Jetty was estimated at MK10.00 billion running from 2018 to 2022.

“It is the recommendation of the committee, therefore, for government to carefully prioritize high impact projects and focus on their successful execution. The tendency of starting a multiplicity of projects without seeing them to completion is costly and counterproductive” said Ganda.

Ganda said her committee is also aware of the the impact of covid-19 pandemic on the economy and the unbearable consequences it has brought on poor Malawians and the importance of strengthening health systems to make them resilient to shocks such as the novel coronovirus pandemic. But she has also asked government to be transparency in the way the covid-19 funds are being used.

The committee Chair also said that it’s imperative that all sides of politics and across all levels of government and opposition must strongly focus on dealing with the immediate and longer term economic and social impacts of COVID-19.

She says her committee realizes the need to strengthen health systems to make them resilient to shocks such as the novel coronavirus pandemic. Despite the K5.9 billion allocations for covid-19 response in district councils, the committee has noted that overall allocation towards covid-19 response has not been explicitly spelt out in the health budget.

On the allocation towards the Ministry of Health, the financial statement only shows last year’s allocation of K23.22 billion with no allocation this year.

“The Committee is of the view that following the management issues that Covid-19 response funds faced in the 2020/21 financial year, the budget needed to be clear on all covid-related expenditure lines for transparency and accountability sake.

“Covid-19 continues to affect the Malawi health care system. Currently Malawi has a covid-19 response plan under which it is planning to vaccinate 11 million Malawians for the country to reach the maximum requirement of protection to ensure that covid-19 vaccination is effective. The current support for covid-19 is through donations where Malawi received 502,000 doses from the Covax facility, African Union and the Indian Government. The next total assured vaccine is for 3.6 million Malawians only remaining with a balance of 6.4 million people in meeting the 11 million targeted population.

The cost for a double dose of Astrazaneca vaccine Malawi is using at Global market price is $8.00 person. Covid 19 is real and the State President indicated through SONA that the Health sector should be a priority in this period of health crises .Inclusion of 5 million doses in this Budget will assure protection of Malawians and even our Strategic Partners will acknowledge that we are indeed serious on economic recovery which the country is planning around as revenue collection and trade are affected with Covid 19 pandemic,” said the soft spoken legislator who is believed to be one of the brilliant women in DPP.

The committee has proposed a number of advice to the Minister of Finance to look into it if indeed the country is on it’s way to Promised Land as President Chakwera touts. The committee has lined up the following solutions.

1.In the current situation where growth in expenditures outpaces revenue growth, the government needs to contain public expenditure to sustainable levels and improve efficiency in the public service in order to achieve the most with less.

2.With the rising debt levels and a general preference for domestic borrowing in Malawi, the Committee recommends strict fiscal consolidation. Instead of the high domestic debts, government is further advised to explore less expensive foreign loans.

3.With rising expenditures needs, government needs to focus energies on growing the economy and widening the resource base. This requires serious investments in strategic sectors like commercial agriculture, mining, manufacturing and energy.

4. With underperforming non-tax revenues and reports of inefficiencies in some parastatals, government needs to promptly work towards reforming service delivery in public service. But having advised the Minister on some important tips, the committee has given Mlusu some dosages as take home assignments to work on.

1. That the Committee is once again pessimistic about prices remaining in the single-digit. The Committee implores Government to confirm the validity of these figures.

2. That Government should stick to the statutory limits of borrowing as stipulated in the Public Finance Management Act and the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act. Any intention to depart from the principles of prudent fiscal management should be brought to the attention of the National Assembly prior to the over-commitment by the Ministry of Finance.

3. That the Committee calls for effective implementation of the National Export Strategy II (2021-2026) 4. That the Ministry of Finance should adhere to the recommended fiscal deficits by SADC since Malawi is a State party to this community.

5. That Government is commended for not deviating very much from the plans and encouraged to carefully monitor spending by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the proposed budget, to ensure that all spending is undertaken in line with approved allocations, to avoid the risk of incurring additional unplanned borrowing.

6.That the Government is requested to investigate the huge underperformance of parastatal dividends and report on actions taken considering this was not the first time. This comes after several calls by the committee imploring government to improve the oversight of parastatals and examine and strengthen the efficiency as well as transparency in domestic resource mobilization.

7.That Government should ensure grants are well-managed as well as improve in general public finance management so as to increase donor confidence to sustain the inflow of grants.

8.That the Government is encouraged to seriously monitor budget overruns by revising estimates at midyear according to changes in revenue. In terms of financing, it should prudently borrow domestically while pursuing more of conditional external financing, by engaging International Financing Institutions (IFIs) with the overall aim of reducing the cost of the debt stock and guard against the risk of future debt distress.

9.That in the current situation where growth in expenditures outpace revenue growth, the government needs to contain public expenditure to sustainable levels and improve efficiency in the public service in order to achieve the most with less.

10.That with the rising debt levels and a general preference for domestic borrowing in Malawi, the Committee recommends strict fiscal consolidation. Instead of the high domestic debts, government is further advised to explore less expensive foreign loans.

11.That with rising expenditures needs, government needs to focus energies on growing the economy and widening the resource base. This requires serious investments in strategic sectors like commercial agriculture, mining, manufacturing and energy.

12.That with underperforming non-tax revenues and reports of inefficiencies in some parastatals, government needs to promptly work towards reforming service delivery in public service. Ganda says overall the budget is off- tract though looks ambitious on the paper.