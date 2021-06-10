Govt to Introduce Public Transport in Cities-Chilima

CHILIMA: This budget has begun funding the transformation of urban road networks

Vice President Salous Chilima says the government has allocated funds in the 2021/2022 budget to upgrade urban roads in preparation for introduction of public transport in the cities in three years time.

He said President Lazarous Chakwera approved an ambitious programme for upgrading of the city road network to transform the cities, ease congestion and as part of implementation of the Malawi 2063 Vision.

“This budget has begun funding the transformation of urban road networks. These developments are in preparation for the reintroduction of public transport in the Cities in the next three years.”said Chilima.

He disclosed this on Thursday when he held a joint meeting with the Budget and Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to lobby them to support the budget, implementation of the Malawi 2063 visions and improvement of the mining sector.

The Veep said in this year’s budget focus has been to upgrade the road network in Lilongwe city.

” Provision has been made for similar developments in the other cities,” he said.

Some of the major roads to undergo face lift in Lilongwe are dualisation of the M1 road from Kanengo to Lilongwe CCAP with funding from Chinese, Japanese and government own resources.

The expansion of the Kenyatta Road that links the Old Town and City Centre into triple lanes each way

Dualisation of the Mzimba Street which links Cross Roads Roundabout and Lilongwe CCAP through Amina Roundabout, Kamuzu Central Hospital and Mchesi.

In addition, this budget has also made provision for the first phase of the dualisation of Kaunda Road from Bingu Stadium in Area 49 going towards Nsungwi in Area 25.