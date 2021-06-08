Bushiri Extradition: Malawi Court Tears Apart State Application On S.Africa Witnesses

Prophet Bushiri and Wife Mary Arriving At the Court

The Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday dismissed the application by the State to have South African witnesses testify virtually in the on-going Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition case.

In his ruling, Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa said there is no legal basis for the Magistrate Court to allow such to happen, adding that the court has limited power derived from the statues.

Further, he says the order remains clear and mandatory that the witnesses should be brought into the country to give their testimony physically.

Bushiri supporters outside the court

According to Magistrate Chirwa, the reasons that were stated in the application by the state were mere speculative.

Last month, the Magistrate ordered that South Africa should send witnesses to testify under oath in Malawi and share all evidence of their allegations.

Prophet Bushiri and Wife Mary are wanted in South Africa in connection with fraud and money laundering, allegedly amounting to R102 million. They fled the country a few days after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted them bail of R200 000 each.