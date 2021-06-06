Youth Network Donates Waste Bins to Minibus Association

By Moses Nyirenda

Some of the donated waste bins

Lilongwe, June 6, Mana: National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) has donated five modern waste bins to Minibus Association of Malawi in Lilongwe to help the association properly manage waste in bus terminals situated in the city.

Speaking on the sidelines of the donation ceremony on Saturday in Lilongwe area 2, NYNCC National Coordinator, Dominic Nyasulu said his organisation decided to make the donation as a way of promoting proper waste management in Lilongwe City.

“The problem we have in the city is mismanagement of waste, for this reason as a youth network, we decided to donate the waste bins to the minibus association for the minibus operators and their customers to be able to manage their waste properly.

“To us, the donation is part of promoting proper waste management in Lilongwe City,” Nyasulu said.

He added that his organisation would work closely with the Minibus Association of Malawi in promoting proper waste management in bus terminals situated in the city.

“We were not engaging the minibus operators in proper waste management, but now we have employed a different approach in which we will work closely with the Minibus Association of Malawi in waste management.

“We will give them necessary support such as providing them with materials for waste management such as waste bins, so that they should move forward in proper waste management in bus terminals and their surrounding areas,” he said.

One of the country’s environmental analysts, Mathews Malata commended NYNCC for its gesture, saying it would help minimise land pollution which comes due to mismanagement of waste.

On his part, Minibus Association of Malawi Vice Chairperson, Richard Msowoya, said the donation had come at the right bus terminals in Lilongwe were lacking waste bins, as a result, there was no hygiene those places.

“With the coming of the waste bins, we hope to see changes in terms of hygiene in our bus terminals and nearby premises,” Msowoya said.

Apart from donating the waste bins, NYNCC also conducted a clean-up exercise around Area 2 Bus terminal in the city.