Ignore Fake News About Covid-19 Vaccine, Rev Chakwera Preaches At Kafita CCAP

By Patricia Kapulula

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera sings along with Kafita CCAP praise team

Lilongwe, June 6, Mana: The country’s President, Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera, took his time on Sunday to preach to Malawians to disregard misinformation, disinformation and negative propaganda surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, saying such information is there to cause panic and create fear.

The President made the remarks on Sunday when he congregated at Kafita CCAP Church at Area 23 in Lilongwe.

Since the country started administering the Oxford AstraZeneca, there has been slow uptake due to myths and misconceptions which led to the expiration of nearly 20, 000 doses which were recently burned.

However, President Chakwera reminded Malawians that the pandemic has affected everybody in different ways, hence the need not to relax but continue applying preventive measures if the disease is to be contained.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic should not let people think that they are untouchable and then spread information which is not true.

Instead, said Chakwera, people should hold hands and take care of the life God has given them in order to serve Him as He wants us to.

He said God gave us life, as such; everybody needs to take care of that life.

“The vaccine is not about the 666 mark of the beast in the Book of Revelation. No, it is about saving lives and serving God with that life while we are healthy.

“That’s why I appeal to you not to listen to misinformation of some people who would like you to do something when they themselves won’t do it. As we believe in God, let us prevent the disease,” the President said.

He, therefore, appealed to Malawians to get vaccinated against the pandemic.

On Friday, the President and his Vice, Saulos Chilima, received their second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Mtunthama State Lodge in Lilongwe.

Chakwera, who during the service read from the Book of Genesis 17: 15 – 27, thanked the church for standing with him in prayer, saying despite the challenges, he is at peace knowing the faithful are with him.

“I say thank you. Without God, I’m nothing. If we look at everything else minus God, then we are in 2014, in 2019, before 2020 came,” he said.

CCAP Nkhoma Synod Vice-Moderator, Phillip Kambulire, expressed appreciation for the State President’s gesture to choose to worship with the CCAP.

He said the president has a huge task to perform, hence the need for the faithful from all the denominations to pray for him so that he succeeds in his duty.

“Just like all Malawians, we are looking forward to seeing campaign promises fulfilled and this can be done through collective responsibility.

“God entrusted the President with this huge task. It is not easy for him. He needs wisdom just like that which God gave to King Solomon,” he said.

Kambulire, therefore, pledged the Synod’s support towards achieving that goal.

Kafita CCAP Resident Minister, Rev Masona Tembo who preached on giving from the biblical chapter earlier read by the President, concurred with Kambulire, saying the church needs to work hand in hand with government to see a Malawi that citizens want to have.

The President gave a K1 million donation that would go towards purchasing the church’s equipment.