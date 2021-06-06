BY IDRISS ALI NASSAH

NOCMA publishes a notice that it intends to award the contract to supply fuel to three entities; Lake Oil Limited, Dalbit International Limited and Camel Oil Limited. NOCMA says this was based on “lowest evaluated bidder methodology.”

Fair enough.

NOCMA then writes to MERA, the regulator, seeking approval. MERA, in exercising oversight and due diligence, writes to NOCMA to ask for the bid evaluation documents that will show that, indeed, Lake Oil Limited, Dalbit International Limited and Camel Oil Limited were the lowest bidders.

NOCMA refuses, and claims that the documents are “internal and confidential”. All NOCMA wants from MERA is an approval, without giving MERA the basis on which to give that approval.

If NOCMA has nothing to hide, why play this ping-pong?