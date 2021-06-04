Lazarus Chakwera Administration Accused of Persecuting Lhomwes

Tribalism is a thing of the past-Kazako

Mulhako wa Alhomwe has accused President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration of persecuting and oppressing Lhomwes in the country.

Pius Mvenya, who is the Chief Executive Officer for Mulhako wa Alhomwe, made the accusation during press briefing held on Friday in Blantyre.

He said Lhomwes are being persecuted by President Chakwera’s administration because of their close association with the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

But in an interview with a local media, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako branded the accusations as ‘baseless’.

According to Kazako, government has put on lenses that are looking at each and every Malawian, equally.

“Tribalism is a thing of the past, it is evil, it is immoral and it is unacceptable,” said Kazako who also doubles as government mouth-piece.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed in 2007 by the former President Bingu Wa Mutharika to promote Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.