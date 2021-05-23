Mapeto David Whitehead & Sons Senior Managers Arrested Over Tax Evasion

Faizal (Left) with his Lawyer Banda

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has arrested five senior officials from Mapeto David Whitehead and Sons (DWS) Limited on multiple tax evasion charges, Nation Online reports.

The three include general manager Martin Mpata, director Faizal Gaffar Latif, managing director Mohamed Gaffar, financial controller Abdul Rashid Bakali and procurement manager Yaseen Muhammad.

The arrests come after Malawi Revenue Authority-MRA instituted investigations at the institution.

While four were arrested on Friday, Faizal handed himself over at MRA’s Msonkho House Head Office in Blantyre this morning.

MRA head of corporate affairs Steve Kapoloma has told Nation Online that at an appropriate time, the senior officials will be taken to court as they have now handed them over to the police.

Meanwhile, Lawyer for the accused persons Jai Banda has declined to comment on the development, saying he does not have instructions from his clients to talk to the media.