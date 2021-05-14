MCP Bitter Over Awarding of CMS Contracts To ‘Amwenye A DPP’…Mayo mayo, ma contracts angopita kwa mbava!

Some Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials have cried foul after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sympathizers won various tenders to supply goods and services in government departments.

The loudest cry have been heard on the social media platforms after Central Medical Stores awarded contracts to companies believed to owned by die-hard supporters of the main opposition DPP.

One of MCP the media operatives, who is based in Glasgow- Scotland, Gerrard Mzaza Mbulemembe Nkhata said contracts are going to ‘mbava’ indirectly referring to DPP.

“Mayo mayo, ma contracts angopita kwa mbava (Ohh, All contracts has gone to thieves),” Mzaza Nkhata posted on his official Facebook page.

CMS has awarded contracts to six local companies and two international companies from India to supply various goods and services worthy billions of kwachas.

The local companies include Artmis Pharmaceuticals, Intermed International Commodity, Modern Investment, Pharmachemie Limited, Sonali Pharmaceuticals and World Wide Pharmaceuticals. Most of these are Malawians of Indian origin (Amwenye)

Those from India are Bliss GVS Pharma and Premedium Pharmaceuticals

According to CMS statement, the contracts have been awarded following all the legal and procurement requirements.

Ironically, companies belonging to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) bootlickers failed to meet procurement laws hence rushing on social media platforms such as facebook to hide their ‘shame’.