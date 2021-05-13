Understanding the pain of Thom Mpinginjira

Most of you have never helped people in your lives. Infact, you have not even helped any animal as you grew. You are the type of people that when you found dogs mating, you would run to the next person to cross your small fingers together hoping, upon your belief that the dogs should stick to each other longer.

To most of you, your lives right now silently tell us about your past. You are always on the giving end of betrayal. From your eyes, the issue of Thom Mpinganjira does not show you anything beyond what you give to other people. Let me help you look see this.

Here is a man who has been let down by friends, betrayed by his own. He trusted his friend in the judiciary and this friend, instead of advising him that he was playing with fire, set him up. No matter how grown, powerful and rich you can become, you will always have your moments of weakness that real friends should show up and offer direction, not be the ones digging your grave.

Here is a friend who assured his friend that he would connect him to the people he needed. It is this assurance that gave him energy to approach the friends of his friends. Without it, he would never have made that step, that’s why, in the first place, he went to them through his friend, who now denies him to be a friend despite visiting each other’s homes on several occasions (based on his testimony).

Then he has another set of friends geared to finish him off financially. Imagine even after they won elections, they still went to him seeking financial assistance. Seeking financial assistance to the guy who is sinking and swimming in a boat of troubles. What were the promises given to him?Do you see any moral ground that these people stand on?

Who goes to the accused, someone you are accusing of trying to steal your future and ask for assistance? Are we, as a nation, really taken seriously by politicians? But like I said, most of you have never known betrayal, you are the ones who give it and will find it hard to sympathise with Thom Mpinganjira.

To you, he is simply a dog that needs stoning and getting done with. That’s how most of you are looking at the new revelations. We don’t blame you, but your past. I pray that God should bless you, give you enough resources and at some point take your wealth away, just so you can know who real ones and fake ones are.

I am not in any way defending Mpinganjira’s bribe attempts, if there were any, but showing you his side of the heart that his own friends have busted. I have been there and I can fully relate.