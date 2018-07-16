Zoona Creates 550 Jobs

Sandram: We have revived Zoona Kiosks following overwhelming demand from the members of the community

Atleast 550 people, mostly young people are now able to fend themselves and support others, courtesy of Zoona.

Marketing manager for Zoona, Mphatso Sandram made the remarks after unveiling the customer interactive and awareness promotion program that the company is presently running in the high density areas of Lilongwe. This is a follow up initiative after storming Blantyre last week.

Sandram said as Zoona, they are driven seeing communities thrive, priding in ensuring that communities are uplifted.

He said the majority of these are young ladies, citing Mzimba based Zoona agent, Alice Nyirenda who run more than 10 outlets, thereby providing employment to other members of her community.

Sandram said the tour is more focused on revamped Zoona kiosks which were closed.

“As a response to overwhelming demand from the members of the community in some of the areas whose kiosks were closed, we have revived them and the kiosks are now up and running”, he said.

Zoona: Creating job opportunities for Malawian youths

