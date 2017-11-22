Zomba Set For Big Levels’ Launch

Artists and DJs will have the honour to launch Levels Night Club in Zomba on Friday night.

The new entertainment joint, housed in the old G-String Building in Matawale, will be launched by Theo Thomson, Malceba, DJ Flame on DJ Nathan Tunes.

In a press release, Theo said he is always ready and he is looking forward to interact with his fans.

“I haven’t performed in Zomba for a while so I am excited to have good time with everyone,” Theo said.

Levels Night Club is owned by James Makunje Jnr and Christopher Kapanga Jnr who have huge experience in entertainment and are behind the successful operation of the trendy Club Fifteen in Mandala and Blue Elephant in Blantyre.

“We have learnt that in the service industry, every detail counts. We have to pay very close attention to the customers’ needs and attend to them the best way we can. Consistency is also a very crucial factor, you have to maintain your standards through out and try bring positive change when possible,” Makunje Jnr said.

Makunje Jnr said the motivation to launch Levels Night Club was motivated by a number of factors.

“The motivation was to bring a new experience to the Zomba night life, we have noticed that there is a gap in the market that we wanted to pursue and we are confident that the people in Zomba will fully welcome this night club,” he said.

Levels Night Club is located in the former Club G String Building in Matawale. The launch will start from 6.00 pm. To be part of the fun, patrons are expected to pay K1,000 while VIP is K2,000.

