Zomba MPs, Councilors Fight Over Closure Of Offices

Emotions erupted during a full council meeting in Zomba between Members of Parliament (MP) and Ward Councilors recently over disagreements on the closure of two offices belonging to the Director of Planning (DPD) and Director of Administration (DOA).

Last week irate councilors led by the Council’s Chairman, Chikumbutso Likandawe, closed the offices the two directors alleging that the office bearers were hiding information from them.

Taking his turn, outspoken MP for Zomba-Thondwe, Charles Thikiwa, told the house that he was not happy with the sealing of the offices of the two directors which are key for planning and administrative matters in the district.

Thikiwa wondered why the councilors acted overzealously on their own without consulting the MPs on the decision to close government offices.

“We have to consider the consequences of closing the two key strategic offices on public service delivery as well as the impact on the personal character of the two officers. They have lost their integrity because of the action. Imagine what kind of reception they are going to be accorded wherever they transfer to,” he observed.

However, this did not go down well with most of the councilors who maintained their stand that the two offices should remain closed until their grievances are addressed.

On his part, Rodgers Masala, councilor for Chiphoola Ward in Zomba-Ntonya Constituency said there are a lot of issues that need to be ironed out with the secretariat before the offices are opened.

The Council Chairperson was conspicuously at pain to make a decision amidst a divided house with councilors pushing for a vote to be taken on the matter, a decision which was objected to by outspoken Zomba-Changalume MP, John Chikalimba.

“If it is about voting, we the MPs will not participate. How fair will that be for the nine MPs to contest with 18 councilors who are likely going to support the closure of the offices,” Chikalimba protested.

The situation prompted the Council Chairperson to curtail debate on the matter and asked the house to debate the next agenda on Development Fund for Local Authority (DFLA) Loan Repayment Status Report.

Eventually, the full council meeting was adjoined without making any resolution on the matter with the MPs vacating the meeting en-route to Lilongwe for Parliamentary deliberations currently underway. (By Joseph Dzuwa, Zomba, June 20, Mana)

