Zomba Catholic Secondary School Alumni, Students In Constructive Interface

The Alumni of Zomba Catholic Secondary School on Sunday May 14 2017 thought it wise to engage the students following some of the students’ actions that led of the closure of the school. The theme of the visit revolved around ‘discipline, the real life and no hope lost’.

The alumni team that engaged the students included: Dr Andrex Kalinde, Chancy Gondwe, Emmanuel Magomero, Sam Saima, Christopher Makumba and Sabbantin Gunduze.

Opening the meeting, the head teacher Brother F. Jumbe appreciated the spirit of getting in touch with the school in good times and otherwise. He further requested the students to take heed of the message from the Alumni.

In his remarks when he took the floor after the head teacher, Chancy Gondwe opened his speech by saying, ‘We are here because we love you’. He then, zeroed in on issues of discipline and hard work and why it is important for the students to maintain a good balance of the two. Gondwe said, ‘We have to mix hard work with discipline. You can’t make it to college; you can’t achieve anything without blending the two.’

On grievance handling Gondwe said, ‘Violence has never been a solution. Demonstrations have never been a solution. Dialogue is the key’. The emphasis was on doing the right thing at the right time, handling grievances in the right matter and following the right procedure.

In his speech which can be titled ”Facing the reality’, Dr Andrex Kalinde reminded the students that everyone came to the school alone from their respective homes and that they will also go alone. The only difference is that by then some will have achieved their goals while some will have missed their goals due to negative peer pressure.

Dr Kalinde said, ‘Be who you are. Follow your ambition. Let us avoid creating a regretful scenario by maintaining our focus. If we do not work had we will regret having not utilised today for a good tomorrow. You have a lot of responsibilities but you are not aware. You are role models in your communities, your families. You have to leave up to that.’

In his high spirit and ability to bridge the generation gap, Dr Kalinde was at his best.

He ended his speech by saying, ‘You are the chosen few. Be proud of that.’

The session could not have been over without getting feedback in form of questions and comments from the students. It was very encouraging to note the openness and very constructive questions and comments raised. The alumni handled all comments and questions within their mandate as well as the administration.

In his closing remarks the head boy appreciated the unity shown by the alumni. asked students to emulate the same and called for the Alumni to keep in touch with the school and to organise more sessions on career guidance and counseling.

In his closing remarks, Chancy Gondwe reminded the students especially those in Form Four that no hope is lost in as far as their academic performance is concerned. He challenged them to prove beyond reasonable doubt that they are best.

In his closing remarks the head teacher reiterated the school’s appreciation on the role the alumni community is playing. He assured the alumni community that the school will always keep its doors open all the times.

(By Emmanuel Magomero)

