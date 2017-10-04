Zikomo Amayi: K1million For Mothers From TNM

As one way of celebrating mothers this October, integrated mobile network and ICT provider; TNM will give out K1 million to a lucky customer in an SMS promotion.

Announcing the promotion, TNM’s Senior Manager (Public Relations) Akossa Hiwa said this underscores the network’s commitment to remaining relevant by commemorating special days such as Mother’s Day with its subscribers.

“Every October, Malawi celebrates the strength, deep rooted love and selflessness of mothers. Being a truly Malawian network, TNM joins the nation in celebrating our mothers through this promotion,” said Hiwa.

She said over 100 customers stand a chance to win different prizes and one person will walk away with a K1 million grand prize by simply sending an SMS the word “Mother” or “Amayi” to code 2020 at a cost of K50.

“Apart from winning the designed prizes, after subscribing to the service through SMS, customers will get daily Mothers’ Day inspirational messages during this special month for our mothers,” she said.

One lucky customer shall walk away with MK1 million as grand prize while 4 others will get MK250,000.00 each at the end of promotion .

On Mother’s Day, , TNM will give out MK1000 airtime to 100 people.(To participate, subscribers are requested to SMS “Thank you Mother” or “Zikomo amayi” to 2020 on Mother’s day.

The promotion runs until October 31, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...