Zikachitika Mumvera Kwa Ife: ZBS Collapses, As Workers Threaten To Strike

Dear colleagues

As you are aware for over three years now, we have been raising to management our concerns through our ZBS union representatives as well as the secretariat. To show our commitment and dedication for the Company, we have listened, accepted and waited patiently for management to implement some of the things like pensions. On the other hand we have responsibly accepted and agreed to management’s response that it was not able to effect some salary increment in the past 2 years due to difficult financial situation in those years.

In the last meeting that executive members had with the general manager they were told that management is trying to harmonize the salary structure and that it will be complete by the month of June and come end July we are going to receive new salaries, of which hasn’t been the case. And sadly there hasn’t been any communication from management on what has happened to the harmonization, the salary increment. The current situation has left many employees dire that it is leading into demotivation.

On the pension issue Zodiak since it joined it hasn’t been remitting our pension funds to NICO according to the statements that we received its show that Zodiak only paid the funds for a few months only, so we took up the issue with management to resolve the issue but there has not been any positive response from management.

For further details you are free to ask.

Frank Ziba.

COWUMA CHAIRMAN.

