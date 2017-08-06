Zikachitika Mumvera Kwa Ife: ZBS Collapses, As Workers Threaten To Strike

Dear colleagues
As you are aware for over three years now, we have been raising to management our concerns through our ZBS union representatives as well as the secretariat. To show our commitment and dedication for the Company, we have listened, accepted and waited patiently for management to implement some of the things like pensions. On the other hand we have responsibly accepted and agreed to management’s response that it was not able to effect some salary increment in the past 2 years due to difficult financial situation in those years.
In the last meeting that executive members had with the general manager they were told that management is trying to harmonize the salary structure and that it will be complete by the month of June and come end July we are going to receive new salaries, of which hasn’t been the case. And sadly there hasn’t been any communication from management on what has happened to the harmonization, the salary increment. The current situation has left many employees dire that it is leading into demotivation.
On the pension issue Zodiak since it joined it hasn’t been remitting our pension funds to NICO according to the statements that we received its show that Zodiak only paid the funds for a few months only, so we took up the issue with management to resolve the issue but there has not been any positive response from management.
For further details you are free to ask.
Frank Ziba.
COWUMA CHAIRMAN.
Tuzeni zoona! Zikachitika mumvera kwa ife.
Nanvelha chifundo mwe!!!
Africa yonse yavuuta
Don`t Cheat Us By Saying Your Malawi Voice, Change Your Media Name To Be” DPP Voice”
Media house no1 indeed. No1 in fabricating false stories, promoting its interests in politics and underpaying its employees. A certain friend of mine who is a journalist confideded in me that most AHL employees on labour grade are better off interms of their wages than a Zodiak journalist. That was 2012. I just hope for a better change for all the under paid staff at Zodiak.
MMMM! Big musakambe za ZBS ife timayikonda komaso pamtumbo panu man komaso pamanu.