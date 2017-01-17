ZBS Journalist Exposes Ntchisi MP Kadzamira For Failure to Address His Constituency’s Challenges…Help Your People Please

Member of Parliament of Ntchisi North Boniface Kadzamira is coming under fire from people in the constituency after a journalist revealed a rundown-makeshift bridge which the people in the area are using to cross the Chimbwadzi River.

In the picture, three tree logs were placed across the river with one log atop the bridge, which people use for balancing.

Some commentators claim that the area is in bad shape although the Parliamentarian and all the other MPs receive Constituency Development Fund-CDF to develop their areas with basic social amenities.

Commentators on social media are wondering what the Parliamentarian has been doing with the yearly CDF he receives for his constituency when the people who use that bridge are obviously putting their lives at risk.

