ZBS Journalist Exposes Ntchisi MP Kadzamira For Failure to Address His Constituency’s Challenges…Help Your People Please

Mwanoka Crossing The Bridge

Member of Parliament of Ntchisi North  Boniface Kadzamira is coming under fire from people in the constituency after a journalist revealed a rundown-makeshift bridge which the people in the area are using to cross the Chimbwadzi River.

In the picture, three tree logs were placed across the river with one log atop the bridge, which people use for balancing.

Some commentators claim that the area is in bad shape although the Parliamentarian and all the other MPs receive Constituency Development Fund-CDF to develop their areas with basic social amenities.

Commentators on social media are wondering what the Parliamentarian has been doing with the yearly CDF he receives for his constituency when the people who use that bridge are obviously putting their lives at risk.

 

 

 

7 Responses to "ZBS Journalist Exposes Ntchisi MP Kadzamira For Failure to Address His Constituency’s Challenges…Help Your People Please"

  1. Samson K Nkhata   January 17, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Dera la mp ameneu ndi lalikulu nde tindalama tomwe amalandira ta CDF aaaas mtochepa anthu adera limeneli anhpmvetsetsa kutsogoloku awakhonzera mulatho umenewu??????

    Reply
  2. Wizy HK Munthali   January 17, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Mp ameneyu i hop siwa DPP

    Reply
  3. Shadreck Kachembwe Phiri   January 17, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    CDF Fund is very little to cover every problem that the constituency is facing. thats the reason we have MASAF, STORY WORKSHOP, And Govt intervention. The other thing is, though CDF is given to MPs, they do nothing with that funding, they spend their time in town, how can they know problems of their areas. That money was supposed to be given to the local government, fully monitored by councillors and development supervised by MPs

    Reply
  4. Mapopa Zungu   January 17, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    He must do the best or vote him out 2019 if he doesn’t help you

    Reply
  5. Chris Mitondo Phiri   January 17, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Awa koma kuyambitsa ulimi wa chamba nde patsongolo shame on u hon.

    Reply
