Zambia Opposition Praises Malawi President For Swift Action On Alleged Maize Corruption…Urges Edgar Lungu To Follow Suit 

Zambia’s opposition leader Dr Saviour Chishimba of the United Progress Party (UPP) has hailed Malawi President His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for appointing a Commission of Inquiry on maize procurement allegations.

Following the allegations, President Mutharika moved in swiftly and appointed a Commission of Inquiry to probe into the matters surrounding the procurement of maize by the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) from the neighbouring Zambia.

According to a statement from the Office of President and Cabinet, the Commissioners are Retired Chief Justice and former Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) Chairperson Justice Anastazia Msosa SC; the Public Auditor Isaac Kayira; Solicitor General Dr Janet Banda and Mr Mike Chinoko as Secretary to the Commission.

According to OPC the Commissioners, commenced their work on 1st January 2017 and have been given 30 days to do their work submit their findings by 31st January, 2017.

Chishimba, the Zambian opposition leader therefore praised President Mutharika for taking action to clear the mist on the maize procurement allegations.

The opposing leader who has been making various allegations on the issue has requested the Zambian President Edgar Lungu to borrow a leaf from his Malawian counterpart and investigate into the matter too,

“We are happy that the Malawian media, Church and Civil Society Organisations including foreign missions accredited to Malawi have since our exposition of the scandal and circulation of evidence never rested to fight for action from government.

“Their efforts have yielded positive results as reported in the media that President Peter Mutharika of Malawi has appointed a commission of inquiry. He (President Lungu) must emulate his Malawian counterpart,” a statement, issued by Chishimba, reads in part.

Following the last year’s dry spell that saw Malawi registering low harvests, the government of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has been sourcing the staple food, maize from local and international markets to stalk pile in its storage facilities so that no Malawians dies of hunger.

Zambia was identified as one source of the maize where the country’s state owned agricultural produce company, Admarc procured 100,000 metric tonnes of maize through another state owned agency the Zambia Cooperative Federation.

Apart from the Zambia opposition leader Saviour Chishimba back home in Malawi several quarters have praised President Mutharika for swiftly moving in on the maize matter.

They include reputable political scientist Dr Blessings Chisinga of the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College and Lucky Mbewe of the NGO Grand Coalition.

They both applauded President Arthur Peter Mutharika for appointing the Commission and further putting in people who command great respect from the Malawian public.

The two commentators also commended President Mutharika for giving the Commission 30 days to do the job and report back on their findings.

