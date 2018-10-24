Youth Empowerment: Second Phase Intake For Government Youth Internship Program On

The Ministry of Labour, Youth and Manpower Development has released names for the second intake for Government Youth Internship Program. All interns are requested to start reporting by Monday 29th October 2018. However, their official date of starting work will be on 1st November, 2018. The period from 29th to 31st October will be for handling of all logistical issues such as signing of Internship contract agreement forms and submission of bank account details.

According to a statement released from the Ministry, this is necessary to avoid delays in processing interns’ stipend. It further indicates that anyone who does not report for duties within one week from 29th October will be deemed to no longer be interested and will be withdrawn from the program.

The list of successful interns is as follows:

Page 1

