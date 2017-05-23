Youth Activists Initiative Organization (YAIO) Empowers Parents On Children Welfare: Launches Handbook

Youth Activists Initiative Organization (YAIO) has taken a drive to provide parents and guardians with knowledge and skills to help them in supporting their children to grow responsibly.

The organization, under Called to Care manuals project, has since launched a handbook titled ‘Parenting: a Journey of Love’ which has been translated into Chichewa ‘Kukhala Kholo: Ulendo Wachikondi’ to ensure it is easily accessible and understood.

YAIO’s Executive Director, Tony Khanyepa noted that the youths face a lot of challenges and that there is a need for strong parenting if the country is to ever have responsible youths.

“We initiated a programme to ensure youths are empowered to address problems they face in life. The handbook has been translated into a language accessible by the beneficiaries. The book outlines more about how parents should look after their children,” said Khanyepa.

He said the book clearly defines parenting responsibilities and has outlined five parental roles.

“The handbook will enable children and parents to understand the challenges they face and how to deal with them. It also focuses on the knowledge and skills which parents need to guide and support their children.”

He added that the handbook targets couples, single parents, grandparents, and other relatives, foster parents and child household heads, and has been designed to help them share experiences of parenthood, so as to enrich each other for better parenting journeys.

Khanyepa said the Called to Care manuals project came about after noting that most youth programs in Malawi do not provide relevant and specific information as those in the ‘Kukhala Kholo: Ulendo Wachikondi’ other related handbooks.

Khanyepa said: “There is lack of materials and innovative approaches towards dissemination of messages relevant to the specific groups. As such, there has been high demand for the supply of such handbooks from child care centres, youth organizations, learning and religious institutions.”

He said ‘Kukhala Kholo: Ulendo Wachikondi’ would help to disseminate information widely at a time the country is battling with high illiteracy levels and information gaps between parents and children.

“The handbook is highly significant. Being a parent is indeed a journey, from a distinct starting point towards an indefinite future, full of promise but also beset by uncertainties and dangers. One of the most important roles that most of us will play in our lives is that of being a parent. And parenting our children is one of the weightiest responsibilities we have in our whole lives.”

Director for Save the Children Fund Malawi, Margret Ali bemoaned the failure by parents in taking care of their children, saying most youths are engaging immorality due to lack parental guidance.

“It is pathetic that most parents ignore their role in ensuring that their children grow into responsible citizens. Why should one’s children have somebody else as role model instead of their own parents?” wondered Ali.

Ali hailed the handbook as good initiative to help parents redefine their role in taking care of their children.

YAIO in partnership with Strategies for Hope and funding from MISEREOR is implementing a project called Translation and Dissemination of Called to Care Manual No.10 “Parenting – a Journey of Love” under which the Kukhala Kholo: Ulendo Wachikondi’ handbook has been published.

YAIO is implementing the project through a process of international, ecumenical collaboration between churches, faith-based organizations, international church organizations and networks, publishers, distributors and other partners.The project which started in January this year will run up to next year, 2018.

