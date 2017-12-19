You Cannot Bring Down DPP Govt Through Back Door…We Will Win With A Landslide In 2019-APM

President Peter Mutharika feels there is no viable alternative candidate to him for Malawi’s presidential election in 2019 and faulted his critics and political competitors of using faith organisations in trying to take control of his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika said there are some people who would want to promote personal agenda under the guise of religious groupings by influencing others to demonstrate against his government.

“We will not allow anyone to take government through the back door,” said Mutharika.

“If anyone wants to rule this country they should wait for democratic elections in 2019. For now I will not accept lawlessness because that is not acceptable in any democratic environment,” he warned.

He also said his administration has instituted different forums where communities can seek support should they feel that their rights have been infringed by anyone.

Mutharika reminded Malawians of the achievements government has made in infrastructure development, citing the construction of Chapananga–Mwanza and Tsangano–Neno roads, and in health and education among other sectors.

On this note, Mutharika appealed for patience from Malawians, noting that development was a gradual process.

