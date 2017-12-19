You Cannot Bring Down DPP Govt Through Back Door…We Will Win With A Landslide In 2019-APM

President Peter Mutharika feels there is no viable alternative candidate to him for Malawi’s presidential election in 2019 and faulted his critics and political competitors of using faith organisations in trying to take control of his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Mutharika said there are some people who would want to promote personal agenda under the guise of religious groupings by influencing others to demonstrate against his government.
“We will not allow anyone to take government through the back door,” said Mutharika.
“If anyone wants to rule this country they should wait for democratic elections in 2019. For now I will not accept lawlessness because that is not acceptable in any democratic environment,” he warned.
He also said his administration has instituted different forums where communities can seek support should they feel that their rights have been infringed by anyone.
Mutharika reminded Malawians of the achievements government has made in infrastructure development, citing the construction of Chapananga–Mwanza and Tsangano–Neno roads, and in health and education among other sectors.
On this note, Mutharika appealed for patience from Malawians, noting that development was a gradual process.
Komatu agalatiyawa 2019 adzalakalaka kulowa ntchire DPP itawatibula zedi
amafuna kulamulira through back door ndi chakwera,anayakhulapo pena pake and i quoted ananena kt”chaka sichitha boma likuyenera kusithidwa en zimenezi nalumikiza ndizomwe pac imafuna kupanga pakatipa coz tikaonesesa motive ya pac kupanga mobilize anthu kupita kumsewu it was all abt regime change,nde azisogeleri anthuwa tiyeni tizawaunika bho bho coz enawa there just power hungry basi!!!!nde enanu mukamati ma mp opposition anagulidwa kt akane 50+1 mufufuze bwino bwino kt hw many mcp mps were absent,chakwera is a liar himself osafusa ma mp akewo kt y did they not attend the meeting,chakwera calculated the move but unfortunately zinamvuta!!!
But we only kno one liar who is at the state house
anakunamizani chani inuyo?
true en i doubts if him is s real man of God too much maboza
Oh yes Mr president its your time they all know but its just like rain season so many things happen.
Malawians being what they are, they will vote for you! Pathetic!
Mbuzi ndi zomwe zidzamuvotere;5:1,mutusukukoka