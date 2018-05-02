Workers Demand Minimum Wage Increase From K25, 000 to K45, 000

Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) yesterday led workers in the country in commemorating Labour Day, with a call on government to consider raising the minimum wage from the current K25, 000 to K45, 000 to match the high cost of living.

MCTU President Luther Mambala also pressed on government to consider giving pensioners 60 percent of their money as opposed to the current 40percent take home funds being given.

Mambala also pressed government to employ more youth that graduate from the country’s National Colleges. “We do not want scenarios where employers demand for experiences to enable someone be employed. We should be looking at someone gaining the experience on the job,” said Mambala.

Taking his turn, Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila called on employers to ensure that their employees are subjected to proper working conditions as one way of improving the social economic growth of the country.He observed there are many youths that have well qualifications but were lacking jobs. Mambala however commended government for establishing community colleges which he said would see more youths graduating from such colleges.

He said: “Government recognizes and value labour as an important area for the National social economic development. It is therefore our duty to ensure that workers are operating in an environment that guarantees dignity, fundamental rights social protection and social dialogue.”

Kasaila also asked employers in the Agriculture, manufacturing, construction and mining sectors to respect labour laws in order to address gaps that may arise at work places between them and their workers. . The day was marked by performances from various groups that included Gulewamkulu, Chisamba and poetry.

