Women Fetching Firewood; A Daily Scenery In Lilongwe’s City Centre

These women mostly come from Kauma area which is a One and half hour walk from the City Centre.

Women and girls go to fetch firewood in the forest reserved areas of the City Centre because they cannot fetch it in their villages where there are no trees.

12 year old Alinafe Yohane is a girl who has just sat for her Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education examinations. She says as she waits for examination results, she helps her mother to fetch firewood for the home.

Alinafe is optimistic that she will do well in her examinations and she will be selected to Bwaila Secondary School in Lilongwe. Her ambition is to become a Nurse. Govati Nyirenda from Malawi News Agency (Mana).

