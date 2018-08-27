Women Activist Faustace Chirwa Hails Kondwani Nankhumwa For Brave And Reconciliatory Approach

Seasoned women activist Faustace Chirwa has hailed Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa for his remarkable speech delivered yesterday in Bangwe township in the commercial city Blantyre.

“This is one of the best speeches I have heard so far coming from a young man who has shown maturity in handling hot issues like parliamentary deliberations. He has shown us that he can handle big issues even if the ship appears to be sinking. This what we call leadership at its best,” Faustace said.

She went to say, “Look how he spoke against violence on our journalists. That under his leadership he won’t allow that to happen. You agree or disagree with them it doesn’t matter because that’s the beauty and chemistry of the whole democracy. In fact to agree and disagree is what makes the nation strong because you encourage debate on national duties. This is one of the unique speeches I have indeed heard in my age that a ruling party can stand on a podium to denounce evil.”

Mrs Chirwa went on say that by preaching unity in the party is paramount as the 2019 elections are getting nigh.

“This guy has a matured heart though young in age. There were no political slurs from him not even mentioning the name of his opponents on the podium but just dishing out government policies being championed by the President,” Faustace said in a telephone interview.

“But I would urge next time to talk more on women advancement in political positions in the party as the President preaches. We want more women in DPP to be in strategic positions – as a ruling party must be an example on this. Happy that they have secretary general who is a woman unlike in other major political parties,” she added.

Of late Faustace Chirwa has been the only women activist who has condemned the habit of fellow women who go on the podium to castigate the First Couple.

