Why Should Professor Gertrude Mutharika Not Be Honoured & Recognised? Is It Politics?

PREAMBLE

Chanco honours her …. What do we get? … Nooooo bla bla bla

Poly honours her … What do we get? … noooooooo bla bla

A Chinese university honours her … noooo bla bla

Ngumuya honours her … noooo bla bla … boot licking bla bla

For one to think that they know better or they are much smarter than all these to continue with this noooo bla bla song, it means time has come for them to have their head examined. If it is politics, in the states we say, we are reaching the age of stupid or we are becoming kakistocratical!



INTRO

Let us put jealous down, I think the First Lady, madam Mutharika deserve special recognition looking at the work that she has been doing since this government came to power. The only reason we cannot do it is because we are afraid of the usual naysayers that they may say something rude and negative or some people might perceive negative political repercussions.

The question that we have to ask though, is that, should we as Malawians stop doing life as we should because we have unreasonable naysayers among us? If we do that, wouldn’t we be giving in to mediocrity?

Get me right, I am not saying that all the things that people that oppose say are wrong, no. All I am saying is that, it is important for us to distinguish rubbish from sense in the things we say so that life can go on.

FREE SPEECH

Nowadays, almost everyone has access to social media or conventional media and can say anything as random as it can be and feel great about themselves. As an advocate of free speech myself, I love that and would do whatever I can to protect it but let us face facts, most of the things said are rubbish!

I have seen this rubbish a lot in the way some people have responded to any effort advanced to recognise our first lady.

DESERVING

In case there are some people that don’t understand why and how she deserves special recognition, I will explain. It is a simple explanation but might still be difficult for some to grasp.

The sophistication of what our first lady has managed to achieve or does to deserve recognition is in its simplicity.

Someone once said to me sarcastically, “Jack, do you mean all these people that are sweeping our streets should be given honorary doctorates?”

I did not answer that question. This guy is educated and lives posh, though he contributes to the litter in our neighbourhoods, it is implausible that he would pick up a broom and clean his own house and yard, let alone the streets. If he had to, he would rather pay someone else to do it!

That is what being very educated in Malawi means. It removes us from the realities of life to high imaginary towers. It makes us very sophisticated for a common person and our livelihood here in Malawi.

The president’s office and the position of the first lady are highly prestigious and in those leagues. When there, you don’t have to touch dirt; tones of people are there to do it for you.

Madam Mutharika’s sophistication therefore is that she is defying the expectations or the picture of educated or well off people to do the mundane but vital jobs by way of being an example. In other words, she is educating us back from the high towers to the realities of life. At the same time she is attracting awareness and resources to this sector.

In the grand scheme of things, basically that is what Malawi needs by way of appropriating its vast human resource. We need to go back to basics.

To me, out of all the things this first lady could have been doing, for her to find and locate herself at that place by way of serving this nation is something to behold and should excite the inquisitive mind in the academy that is trying to find solutions to our problems. The honorary degree that she has been offered does not surprise me at all especially coming from academic institutions.



A POINT FOR EVERYONE

Now, even if one does not understand what my gibberish above is about, we all can see the first lady up and down serving the nation and she is the most apolitical person we have had up there. What is the reason why her work should not be recognised and honoured? Is it Politics? Is it the wiser than wise Monday Coaches? … I think as Malawians we can be reasonable. We might differ politically but there are certain things, they don’t need too much wisdom. The first lady is our own and she is human. She needs to be appreciated and encouraged by us. People are honoured everywhere with promotions, bonuses, praise etc. That is what humans do to bring the best out of humans!

