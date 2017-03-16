Why Chancellor College Is Going On Strike

1.When College of Medicine was born, it’s clinical staff (not everyone) was also serving in the Government hospitals. They were teaching in the University and working in the hospital. This was one way of addressing the shortage of doctors in Malawi.

2. Because medical doctors were serving a double duty given our shortage of doctors in hospitals, there came a project that started giving the doctors an allowance on top of their salary to motivate them serve in our hospitals.

3. When the project closed, Ministry of Health took over and continued to pay the extra allowance.

4. Other lecturers in particular Chancellor College became jealous. They began to demand equal pay in the name of demanding equality. This conflict began more than five years ago.

5. University management of the time decided to remove the allowance for everyone to be paid equally although the doctors were doing two jobs.

6. The current University administration decided to maintain the allowances.

7. In 2016, Chancellor College influenced Polytechnic and renewed the demand for salary increase by arguing that the College of Medicine doctors were receiving more money.

8. A legal arbitrator was chosen to assist in the negotiations of the matter. This, time the arbitrator has concluded that the other colleges cannot use the extra allowances for the doctors as a basis for demanding payrise.

9. The Chancellor College Academic Staff Union (CASSU) has responded by deciding to strike and stop teaching. Continuing students have been told not to report and First Year students who are already on campus are going to be abandoned.

10. Basically, Chancellor College lecturers are demanding to be paid allowances for doctors who double their duty to teach in the University and serve in the hospitals.

Like this: Like Loading...