Who Was Dr. Mathews Chikaonda?

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Dr. Matthews Chikaonda passed on Tuesday morning in the United States of America.

Chikaonda passed on at 05:45 according to sources.

Details of funeral programme are yet to be announced.

Chikaonda was one of Malawi’s fine economists.

He was born in August, 1954 in Blantyre, Malawi.

He was a distinguished financial economist with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree specialising in Finance from the University of Massachusetts (USA, 1984-89), and was professionally qualified in management with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (USA,1981-83).

He held a Bachelor of Arts degree with honours, BA (Hons), from the Council for National Academic Awards, at Huddersfield University (UK, 1976-80), and a Diploma in Business Studies (Pass with Distinction) from the University of Malawi (1972-75).

Dr Chikaonda served as a Professor of Finance (1988-1994) at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada. In addition to having considerable experience in management and corporate restructuring, he had vast experience in economic management, policy formulation and implementation at the national level. He served as Deputy Governor (1994-1995) and later as Governor (1995-2000) of the Reserve Bank of Malawi. In March 2000, he was appointed to the Cabinet and served in the Government of Malawi as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning until January 2002.

On April 2002, Dr Chikaonda was appointed to the position of Group Chief Executive of Press Corporation Limited (PCL).

