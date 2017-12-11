Who Has Doctored 50+1 Bill?

There are accusations that the Government has edited (some are saying doctored) the Bill pertaining to the electoral reforms. I must admit – I am confused with this accusation. Let us begin with some important questions: What is a Bill and who initiate(s) Bills in parliament? Who can be accused of doctoring a Bill? Other questions and responses might follow only when necessity arises.

I must indicate upfront that it will not be possible to answer some of these questions without sounding monotonous to some readers, particularly those already in the know. For a simple understanding, a Bill is a draft version of a law. Most Bills are drawn up by a government department under direction of the relevant minister or deputy minister. This kind of Bill must be approved by the Cabinet before being submitted to Parliament.

Bills introduced by individual Members are called Private Members’ Bills – and this does not form any part of any discussion for today. When we turn to Section 135 of the Constitution, we find what is called the Law Commission and its powers. Among such powers is to review and make recommendations regarding any matter pertaining to the laws of Malawi and their conformity with the Constitution. Once these recommendations are made, they are not imposed directly into parliament by the law commission but pass through the Executive via the relevant minister.

At the Executive level, the cabinet meets and discusses the recommendations and they mix with their policies to come up with the Bill which is eventually tabled for discussions in parliament. I, therefore, do not understand it – at least for now – when people say the government has doctored the Bill, yet it is something which was still at their disposal for framing. The accusations that the Government (which I think they are referring to Executive) has doctored would only make sense if a Bill is something that comes from the Law Commission as a complete package not to be touched by the Executive. It is my quick verdict, therefore, that these accusations are a product of huge misinformation, or I should say lack of cognizance thereof. At the parliament, there is a debate procedure upon when the Bill is discussed and shaped to conform with the aspirations on one hand and the Constitution on the other.

This is where it is said that the Parliament is the law-making body tasked to pass new laws, to amend existing laws, and to repeal or abolish (cancel) old laws. Until such a time the Bill or any other Bill related to this much sought after reform reaches the House, the general citizenry will benefit alot by being quiet and attentive than burdening own hearts with undue worries and accusations.

