When The ‘Vampires’ Come To Malawi: A Repeat Of History?

This article acknowledges and builds on Adam Ashforth’s 2014 article,‘When the vampires come for you: A true story of ordinary horror’.

Ashforth’s article, describes the events, rumours and reactions about blood-suckers in Malawi since the colonial period. Reading the article, you get the feeling that, in 2017 we are just repeating history. Either this history is false or true is the subject for another discussion. But here the aim is to recount the events that happened and relate them to the current state of affairs in Malawi.

The stories about the re-emergence of blood-suckers in Malawi, started spreading almost two months ago. The stories mention the districts of Chiradzulu, Thyolo, Mulanje, Phalombe, Nsanje and some parts of Blantyre as the target of the bloodsuckers. Nine people have been reportedly beaten to death on being suspected as accomplices in the blood-sucking syndicate.

The number of deaths of the suspects and the levels of fear and anxiety that have engulfed these districts make this the worst case of the blood-sucking rumours in Malawi, such that President Peter Mutharika has been prompted to the talk to the people and interview the alleged victims of the bloodsuckers.

This article only wonders why there is an established pattern and structures of the narratives about the bloodsuckers’ experience. It asks of whether the pattern follow along the lines of some oral literature tradition that are sparked by one event and go spreading as if they are proven truths.

The emergence of Bloodsuckers rumour

Ashforth’s article starts with a narration that of an incident that happened on the evening of December 23, 2007, of a young man in rural southern Malawi, who had heard a font of rumour and gossip that there are bloodsuckers mongering in the village at night. He heard that the blood suckers are the whites from abroad, the ones who were distributing free food to the orphans as well as to diseased people during famine.

The story alleged that the whites; after they had finished distributing food and returned to their countries, they came back to Malawi to be rewarded by the government for the good work done. The reward was in form of fresh blood from the people where the food was distributed. So the stories alleged that government recognised the presence of these blood suckers.

This kind of narratives suggest that the image of the government as a bloodsucking vampire working at the behest of Whites from overseas was a fairly appropriate metaphor for the realities of rural life and poverty in Malawi.

The rumours about bloodsuckers are also heard in other parts of Africa. In Speaking With Vampires, Luise White as cited in Ashforth’s article also documents the emergence of rumours of bloodsucking that periodically swept through east and south central Africa, from the teens through the 1950s of the last century.

In these stories, blood was said to be collected-by firemen, curiously, and prostitutes, among others-for sale to whites. Whites, as White reports, were said by the locals to be unable to survive in the tropics without consuming African blood to replenish their strength.

Luise says that the stories about blood-sucking originated in the colonial period. In that time, the black people working in the towns, mines, farms, and plantations, always suspected that the white bosses take pleasure in drinking their blood at their wine parties. The black people, provided their weariness after working in the farms as the evidence that blood had been sucked out of them. The other evidence was that the when they visit the white men clinics, they were treated of their diseases by the needles and syringes which suspicious objects for bloodsucking.

In Malawi, according to Ashforth, stories of strangers moving around villages pumping blood in service of Whites have been part of the narrative repertoire for generations. It’s a tradition that can be traced back to 1949, the year when Malawians experienced a great drought.

People were starving during that period. At that time, narratives from old people, allege that the bloodsuckers were moving about in cars and vans at night-which must have been quite remarkable, given the rarity of vehicles and scarcity of roads at the time. The onslaught only ceased after cars were burnt and a curfew imposed by the village chiefs.

The most well documented case related to bloodsucking in Malawi came in 2009, from one young man nicknamed “Nachipanti”. However, this was a separate incident because it involved one man’s act and hard one target area of Goliyo in Ndirande.

Nachipanti was purportedly terrorizing an area in Ndirande called Goliyo. The rumors about his presence and the uncertainty about his next target brought about much fear in the area.

He was later found half naked and arrested for the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl. He told the police he was pumping blood for a syndicate of businesspeople in Blantyre, being paid MK 100,000 per victim.

The police then arrested four businesspeople, though none were charged. The day after the “beast” appeared in the Blantyre Magistrate’s Court, an enraged mob burned seven homes and stoned the buses of a suspected syndicate member. However, Nachipanti’s case cannot be put in the category of bloodsuckers rumours because this involved physical harm which led to death or injury. And this could be proven by medical practitioners.

In late 2002, bloodsucker rumours swept the country, implicating the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) in pumping blood for sale to foreigners. According to Ashforth, newspapers, reported that vigilantes killed at least one man, in Thyolo, and severely beat three Catholic priests visiting a neighbourhood where they were not known. The UDF governor of Blantyre District was also hospitalized after being beaten as a bloodsucker.

State President at that time, Bakili Muluzi claimed publicly that a “malicious and irresponsible” member of the opposition had started the rumours, and he called for the arrest of anyone promoting them. Ranted Muluzi:

“No government can go about sucking the blood of its own people,” the president proclaimed to a skeptical people distrustful of his motives, adding: “That’s thuggery”

Some 40 people were arrested in the early weeks of 2003, including a radio journalist who had broadcast an interview with a self-confessed bloodsucker.

The Politics of Bloodsucking 2008-2009

From 2002-2003 the stories about bloodsuckers re-emerged in 2008-2009. According to Ashforth, the outbreak of bloodsucker rumours in 2002-2003 occurred in the wake of a prolonged famine, and those in 2008-2009, occurred in a time of relatively plentiful crops. The 2017 bloodsucking rumours also emerged in the period of a bumper harvest- making one search for explanations that can be given to what might have sparked the rumours.

During the 2008-2009 period, a young woman in rural southern Malawi district, claimed that, there are some strangers who have come to suck blood from people. She told the story of a schoolboy who had fallen victim to the bloodsuckers, and that everyone was being warned to stay awake until 10:00 pm at night to be on guard. Young men armed with sticks, stones, and machetes were enforcing a curfew between the hours of 7:00 pm and 4:00 am.

In the previous incidents of rumours about bloodsuckers, night patrols where instituted to encounter the enemy. According to Ashforth, the perception that time was that “the bloodsuckers fly-vanish and they use magic and it’s very difficult or impossible to catch them.” And that ordinary mortals patrolling with sticks and pangas are not going to catch them, he told his friends: “its better the people patrolling . . . use magic as well.”

This explanation sounds similar to what Member of Parliament, Bon Kalindo told the media recently about the invincibility of the bloodsuckers. Winiko said that the bloodsuckers turn into dogs or cats and one needs to be naked to encounter them. Here one might suspect that Kalindo was only recounting some oral narratives that he heard before this current season of bloodsuckers rumours hence revealing a cultural pattern that attempt to justify the presence of the bloodsuckers.

In addition, the evidence that the woman in Mulanje told President Mutharika recently as evidence for the existence of bloodsuckers is also similar to the 2002-2003 narratives of bloodsucking. The woman said that the bloodsuckers made a hole through her house and spread some chemicals which made her unconscious.

In the 2002-2003 bloodsucking rumours, one woman cited in Ashforth’s article, also claimed that during the night, she saw something as if she was dreaming. She said that some people, whom she said were “Satanics, came with a big pipe and penetrated the roof of her house and sprayed some chemicals which made her very weak. But fortunately enough, she said, the satanic people did not succeed to do what they wanted to do because she shouted.” This explanations can provide a better window to analysing the commonalities of how fear is conceptualised during these seasons of blood-suckers rumours.

Killing suspected bloodsuckers

One baffling contradiction in this season of blood-suckers rumours is that people are claiming that the bloodsuckers are employing magic in their night acts and that the only way to catch them is that one should be naked. Yet, the people that have been killed as suspects, were not caught while the vigilantes were naked.

In the periods of 2002-2003 and 2008-2009 bloodsucking rumours, beatings of suspected bloodsuckers were also common. Some of the beatings were fatal. During those months of alarm for example, in late 2007, suspected bloodsuckers were being killed.

Though, there is no exact figure of the number of people who died. In late December, for example, not far from the town of Mangochi, a group of men on patrol for bloodsuckers stopped a minibus at eleven o’clock at night and queried the driver of why he was driving at such an hour. The driver claimed to have been delayed by a breakdown. The patrollers did not believe him. Suspecting him of bloodsucking, they hacked him to death with pangas.

The four passengers in the van escaped to a nearby house. The residents of that house, confronted by the patrollers, took the other four passengers, the suspected bloodsuckers, to the house of the chief. The chief granted the suspects refuge. He called the police. The patrollers, accompanied by a crowd of villagers, descended on the chief’s house, accusing him of collaborating with the bloodsuckers. He was assaulted, grabbed by the neck and throttled.

In another incidence, a certain woman was at home with her two little young sons. The kids asked their mu to go out and pass urine. So they go out to pass urine. At that moment someone was passing by in the dark. The mother became afraid and started shouting. So she became afraid, the mother. Because she was afraid, she ran back inside the house and closed the door. One son followed her. The other one, who was about five years old, was left outside. Because he was afraid he just sneaked and he hide on the corner of the wall, waiting to see what was happening. Those people who were patrolling they had some whistles to alert everybody.

They found this one, the young child, hiding against the wall. It was near some grasses. So they said: “Oh, this is the witch. The witch has come.” They began beating the young child with pangas and these big sticks until he died. When the mother came out she said: “Where is my little one.” She found that her son was dead.

A week or so after these events on the road to Mangochi, a DPP constituency governor in a nearby village was beaten and stoned as a bloodsucker for being out past the nine o’clock curfew.

Where do the bloodsuckers go?

The common practice in Malawi is that the talks about bloodsuckers come and go. Usually, the bloodsucking talk is connected to some narratives-causes. When they go, they come after some years. Maybe once in every ten years. Which means the alleged bloodsucking business is seasonal? After all these periods of bloodsucking talk, Malawi still lacks one version-basic narrative of the practices of bloodsuckers. All the testimonies provided for the alleged presence of bloodsuckers are just renewed versions of the old seasons of bloodsucking rumours.

Until now, while we have many deaths of the suspected bloodsuckers, yet there is no single death recorded as victim of the bloodsuckers. In other words, the imaginary bloodsuckers, are fast being killed than the alleged bloodsuckers are killing real people?

But the irony is that even if there are no deaths caused by bloodsucking the bloodsuckers talk will always come and go. And come and go. It is perhaps an established pattern of culture- the neo-colonial fears of the white man who has always been suspected of wanting the blackman’s blood. Maybe it is the oral literature reincarnations of a story that comes in cycle?

Yet this is a complex issue. This is because where there is an alleged use of magic, no one can have the epistemic authority to dismiss everything. And where there is the mention of magic, the government cannot be blamed for being irresponsible. This is because we do not elect magicians to form government but we elect politicians to form government. (BY NYONI WA NYONI)

Feedback: nyoniwanyoni@gmail.com

