When People Start Attacking Your Home Area Be Assured Your End Is Near…The Case Of Kasungu Mayoral Polls

The founder of UDF, Bakili Muluzi, comes from Machinga and ever since UDF came into the political equation, Machinga has always voted for UDF with a very big majority.

The founder of DPP, Bingu wa Mutharika, comes from Thyolo and ever since DPP came into the equation, Thyolo has always voted for DPP with a very big majority. The founder of PP, Joyce Banda, comes from Zomba, however, since the coming in of the party into political equation she faced humiliation in her own home ground as she failed to get majority votes in her own district.