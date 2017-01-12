When People Start Attacking Your Home Area Be Assured Your End Is Near…The Case Of Kasungu Mayoral Polls

The founder of UDF, Bakili Muluzi, comes from Machinga and ever since UDF came into the political equation, Machinga has always voted for UDF with a very big majority.
The founder of DPP, Bingu wa Mutharika, comes from Thyolo and ever since DPP came into the equation, Thyolo has always voted for DPP with a very big majority. The founder of PP, Joyce Banda, comes from Zomba, however, since the coming in of the party into political equation she faced humiliation in her own home ground as she failed to get majority votes in her own district.
The founder of MCP, Dr. H.K. Banda comes from Kasungu and throughout the earlier elections MCP used to enjoy massive support in Kasungu until the coming in of Bingu where we saw DPP getting some GROWING support. Now the support is still growing that DPP is confidently enjoying the play in Kasungu. DPP tying twice with MCP in Kasungu, the home of the founder of MCP Dr. H. Banda, should be a worrisome development for MCP gurus. MCP can’t come near this in Luchenza, Thyolo. Will not be surprised MCP releasing the same 2014 songs.
Politics is like war, in the art of war you can’t win the war when your home area is not defended. When people start attacking your home area be assured your end is near. When Gaddafi heard the rebels had conquered his area, he knew, the end is near. (By Bashir B Siyani)