When Mzuzu Rebuffs Chakwera, Msowoya…The Crown Fits Sidik Mia

I am sure Dr Laz’s boys are clever, they chose to go to the north straight after MCP crisis talks with the party’s big guys because they wanted to prove that Msowoya is a nonentity. They didn’t spend as much money for publicity as Mia would spend in the lower Shire.

It is embarrassing that this little music artist would pull more people to his show than akulu a chipani chachikulu ngati chimenechi. Mia can go ku Nsanje with just an MP and pull 100 times as much people.

Don’t get me wrong though, I am not saying the people in Mzuzu would have gone if more money was spent on publicity, no. The people there know their priorities it was just important for us to see how ma coin ndi ma banknotes are playing each other.

