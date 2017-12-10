When Mzuzu Rebuffs Chakwera, Msowoya…The Crown Fits Sidik Mia

I am sure Dr Laz’s boys are clever, they chose to go to the north straight after MCP crisis talks with the party’s big guys because they wanted to prove that Msowoya is a nonentity. They didn’t spend as much money for publicity as Mia would spend in the lower Shire.
It is embarrassing that this little music artist would pull more people to his show than akulu a chipani chachikulu ngati chimenechi. Mia can go ku Nsanje with just an MP and pull 100 times as much people.
Don’t get me wrong though, I am not saying the people in Mzuzu would have gone if more money was spent on publicity, no. The people there know their priorities it was just important for us to see how ma coin ndi ma banknotes are playing each other.
kunali anthu ambili osati obwela pa zilole za boma
DPP idzatibulanso onse adzipani zotsutsa 2019.afunse a pp alibe mawu panopa ayamba kulowaso mu DPP.
Zikuku wawani chifukwa Malawi voice ikulemba za mcp Nanga nyasa time bwanji ikumangolemba za peter musakuizuzula bwanji iwe kafunyani ?
These pictures have been edited,show people the real pics please…dpp voice my futu
Malawi is our nation. It was there before we were there, it will definately be there when you and me will have gone. Why sell cheap politics which will not stand the ever advancing needs of meaningful Malawians People are past the word coaxing campaign. Malawians need action on the ground. That is todays campain full stop