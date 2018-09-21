When Demos Flop, Lose Momentum

Demonstrations organised by Civil Society Organisations in Blantyre attracted low patronage as police officers and members of the press outnumbered the demonstrators.

Among others, Human Rights Defenders Coalition for the Southern region leader, Masauko Thawe said they demonstrated against the appointment of Rodney Jose as Inspector General of Malawi Police, delay of cashgate cases and the current electricity black outs.

Speaking exclusively to Malawi News Agency (Mana) after presenting the petition to Blantyre City Council, Thawe admitted that there was low turnout.

“We didn’t go into homes mobilising the people, they came on their own. We are happy with the turn up because we know that the few people who came have represented all Malawians, “said Thawe.

BCC Director of Administration, Lyton Nkata said after receiving the petition that he was happy the

demonstrations were peaceful and that the petition would be delivered to the responsible people.

