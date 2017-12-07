What Is The Interest Of Azungu In 50+1? Do They Love Malawi More Than We Do?

In some ways, we, journalists, have not done a good job. We needed to ask difficult questions to both sides (or all sides in case there are more than two sides).

Origin is critical. Who proposed the 50%+1? Why?

Why did we have simple majority and why?

What is the interest of azungu in our internal affairs? Do they love Malawi more than we do?

Is the struggle about electoral majority or this argument is a metaphor of some issues? (The way blood sucking is used as a metaphor of issues we may never understand.)

Is the DPP really against 50%+1 or something we can’t see? Is Chakwera indeed for 50%+1 both in public and private?

Some philosophers consider demonstrations to be a form of dictatorship because a person is saying we can’t listen to anyone else. We want what we want. We only have a mouth to speak and no ears to listen.

In that sense, demos for 50%+1 should have 50%+1 adult population of Malawi for them to be legitimate. Otherwise, less than 50%+1 people can’t push for 50%+1, something they themselves can’t mobilise/ achieve.

If you ask for my personal take, my answer is that I have not read the proposed law, so I can’t answer competently. However, I doubt everything pushed by azungu because history teaches us that they say well about us but they mean evil to us.

