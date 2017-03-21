What Is Joyce Banda Fearing in Malawi? Uladi Musa Must Tell Her The Party Needs Her Than Ever Before

This is 2017 and she is not coming until now. It is two years now since we saw her. If it were in those old days, we could be asking of whether she strayed on her way to the land of the whites. We could be speculating she met her fate in those tropical forests.

We could send one of her courageous uncles in the village to search about the missing mother. Thanks, we are in the days, where news reaches us daily that she is alive, and beautifully, not even sick.

As we used to do in Africa’s old days, when the uncles and fathers trekked to the south to find jobs in the mines, the return on one son of the village after years of no news about him, always took the whole village afloat.

It was so, because these uncles had not deserted the village after committing any crime. They left with the approval of the whole village. Some prepared a big fire-caked chicken to see them their way. After they returned, it was the same.

But the return of Joyce Banda, we cannot tell, what it will be like. Will the village receive her with chickens as what we used to do with our uncles returning from the mines? What is obvious is only that, her return, will be such a landmark event, either for good or bad.

JB, as she is fondly called, upon losing an election, willingly chose to live in strange lands. According to JB, the act was intended to allow the incumbent, Peter Mutharika, rule without disturbances, and whatever that means. However, some say that, her say that her “imposed exile” is an act of running away from Cashgate cases. But we are not part of that.

It is very interesting to see how everyone is itching for her return such that every time she hints at her return and fails, the disappointment on the faces writ-large.

Will her return benefit the detractors more than herself as an individual, it is surprising. Will her return resurrect the dead economy? Is she the last piece in a political jigsaw? If not then why worry yourself that your enemy has failed to come? Is it not a chance for you to shine in the absence of your enemy? Is JB not old enough to know the right when she must come back home?

Heads and former heads of states love to visit the US or UK. The customary photographs of the presidents or former presidents and the US presidents or British prime minister, are brought back or sent home, so proudly. But when you overstay- the people back home never mind the photographs. They would like to see the real person.

The Joyce Banda we have known over the past year is the one in photographs attending some invited or gate-crashed women fora. Sometimes she is delivering a lecture in a university theatre, just to see her time away or to keep herself unnecessarily busy. To show those that are tired of waiting for her return that she not just there to dine away but on some serious business.

But could her long absence and morbid fears of returning to home mean? It could be a sign of lack of faith in her country. How do you fear your own people, relatives and old friends, whom you left in peace and at the time that they wished you well in your journey? Moreover, Banda did not fled the country like a bird, which nest has suddenly caught fire.

It was first understood that, her departure, was branded as a little restive from the gruelling campaign. Later she was portrayed as an internationally reputed woman who is very engaged doing a good service to her country by speaking at various women rights and empowerment forums, championing the global maternal health drive and delivering lectures at some foreign universities.

Later on and perhaps, what will stay to persist as the reason for her prolonged stay will be what she has branded as a trade mark for her prolonged stay overseas as that the ‘DPP wants her life’. In other words, she has turned suddenly become a woman who run perpetually believes in that some maniacal ghosts that are always chasing her.

What is called the former President’s press team, has since her running away, taken the trouble of producing and releasing midnight press statements in defence of any stories against the former President. Today, for Banda, east-west home is never the best- it is the worst.

But which is better to be keep running from imaginary figures than to stop and prove if really it is the real person or ghost chasing you? Will it not be better for the former Malawi leader to come home and face her fears?

After all, she declared and sung the song of her own courageousness so many times and we listened. Or maybe the winds of the Atlantic blowing onto America have suddenly changed her character into an avowed coward.

We rest the questions. But it is the return of a leader of a party or state in Malawi that has become an interesting ritualistic event, and so an interesting topic we can start exploring. With the excitement, anxiety and anguish that is building in the Joyce Banda long waited, now almost unrealistic return, it could now be that rightest moment to ask the questions: Why do Malawi leaders wallow in the prospects of a hero’s welcome after a prolonged stay abroad?

Do the Malawi political party leaders delight in the illusion of supposing that ‘the return home’ euphoria, have a political bearing in helping them build their political parties and careers and win the hearts of many?

Or, are the return of leaders an occasion of showcasing the leader’s care and love of the party members? Are these the moment’s leaders reach for the sympathy of their political enemies?

But Joyce Banda’s return- the founder of the People’s Party (PP), whatever day, it will come, how long it will take, is expected with a lot of drama.

Firstly, it will out the people’s curiosity to admire how fat she had become in the land of dreams and promises-America the land of freedoms where she was.

Second, she will have to face the reality and the imaginary ghosts of torture that she fled before she finished facing-of the loss of an election of an incumbent president and exorcise all the evil ghosts in her party that haunted the party she orphaned and left to beg in the streets.

Third, she will have to pay a visit her former trusted boy, Osward Lutepo in jail to disavow the latter’s claim of Joyce Banda’s lack of love on him.

That is why it will be an eventful return of a leader again. But for Joyce Banda- her return would look like a thick dust of air whirling like smoke and racing like thunderous clouds in the air behind her unsuspecting back- an act of self-jeopardy and betrayal.

But it is such the case the return of a leader unmasks the disillusionment of political life- in that whereas other celebrate about it- other sharpens and brandish their machetes to welcome their enemy.

All the same, the return of a leader to a home country is a skill that has been exploited overtime by politicians- as a moment to test the patience, valour, resilience and love of the party membership on their leader. It is a myth of both popularity and fall of a leader. But for Joyce Banda, she appears as if certain that her return will be her fall.

Now, out of interest, without trying to deride her gender, we can ask: If Joyce Banda was a man, would she have stayed that longer in perpetual fear of home? Anyway, it is always good be home. Uladi Musa, the interim president of PP, must send this message to her that it is always good to be home’. (BY NYONI WA NYONI)

