What I Make Of JB’s Return

Some people think the coming of Joyce Banda has some political significance to our country, or more of a threat to DPP as government and possibly MCP too as a major Opposition party (could be displaced from

position 1).

But as far as I am concerned, her political career has no future in our country and PP can’t be revived to any levels of political strength. We can only use JB as an advisor to our presidents and politicians, etc given her vast experience in both political success and failure.

In fact, her coming during such a time when there is a public outcry against the DPP government is too bad for her and of strategic importance to DPP. For a time the media attention will shift from blunders of DPP to JB. People will for a while be discussing JB and what she is up to in the country taking their focus away from grievances against DPP.

And if DPP has some Machiavellian strategists, they might even advise that JB should be arrested on issues of cashgate or Mudzi Transformation Trust or both. This would keep the media and Malawians busy debating on her arrest, and arguing whether its political witchhunt or not etc. Meanwhile, they would forget about demonstrations, blackouts, MWK4 billion, Chilima vs.APM etc. The focus will be JB and her troubles.

But, Welcome back former President Joyce Banda.

EAST OR WEST, HOME IS BEST ( zouluka zikauluka, pali tsiku limodzi zimadzatera)

