WFP Malawi Has New Country Director Benoit Thiry

The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) Malawi has a new Country Director, Benoit Thiry.

Thiry replaces Coco Ushiyama who served WFP for four years.

According to a press statement issued on Friday by WFP, Thiry presented his letters of credence to Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano, in Lilongwe on September 7.

“WFP appreciates the cordial relationship it has with the Government of Malawi in addressing food and nutrition security in the country. It recognizes the threats that come with climate change in the country and will, thus, focus more on resilience building and social protection activities in the coming years,” reads the statement in part.

On his part, according to the statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano, said the Government of Malawi recognizes WFP as a true partner and acknowledged the strides WFP is making to combat hunger in the country through its School Meals Programme, nutrition programmes and resilience initiatives, among others.

WFP is working with the Government of Malawi and other partners to bring food assistance to the country’s most vulnerable people including thousands of refugees mostly from the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa Region as well as those from the Democratic Republic o f Congo (DRC).

Among other positions, Thiry has also worked as WFP Country Director of Niger and Deputy Country Director of Haiti. (By Ireen Kayira, Mana)

