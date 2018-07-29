Well Done SKC, Brian Banda But…

I listened to Brian Banda interview Saulos Chilima.

Fair play to Brian Banda, he really handled the program very well. He asked the man the right questions. He was steady throughout the program. … This is the first time for me to watch a program by him and sit comfortably wanting to watch more and looking forward to his next question.

Well done Mr Brian Banda, keep it up!

It could be because of Brian Banda, but surprisingly Chilima as well, he did much better than we witnessed at Masintha.

At Masintha he was pathetic; he showed us that he is a hypocrite. What he said at Masintha has caused his supporters to be insulting our president. This time around, in the interview, I don’t care that he is from a different group but he showed genuine respect for our president. That to me is good.

APM is not a bad person. He is wise and what he does, he does it for the good of Malawi. I don’t take the picking of Saulosi as his running mate as a mistake, it was a good choice for the country and as a winning formula for the DPP. I don’t see why we can’t give the people another good choice to combine with APM this time around. Malawi is blessed with a lot of gifted people including young women that could do even better when double teamed with the Professor.

What I don’t understand about Saulosi is why he called the quota system satanic at Masintha. It does not make sense to me at all. Was it to woo MCP supporters from the northern region? Then why insult our children selected to universities that they are there because of Satanism? It beats me.

I also observed that his take on corruption in Malawi has slightly changed, he now seem to recognise the role of the courts, ACB and the assumption of innocence until proven guilty. You don’t just throw accusations on people.

Listening to him during the interview I was also wondering what in the world was he talking about, ‘njerwa zowotcha?’ The question was about creating 1 million jobs and he went on and on about burnt bricks. What was that on about? … Apart from that burning bricks like that is supposed to be illegal in Malawi as it is classified as mining and it aids deforestation, how in the world would that create jobs?

All in all it is too bad for Chilima, they say that you will never get a second chance to make first impressions; he messed up his at Masintha. He is double faced, a hypocrite –period!!!!

