Welcome To The Warm Heart Of Africa Madame Melania Trump

Malawi First Lady Prof. Gertrude Mutharika is expected to welcome her US counterpart.

Since launching her Be Best campaign in May, Mrs. Trump has had the opportunity to meet with children all over the world, promoting successful organizations and programs that share her goal as First Lady of the United States—supporting and helping children.

“Since becoming First Lady, I have had the privilege of speaking with many of the spouses of world leaders,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “Our discussions are always united by the universal desire to provide children with the support and tools necessary to grow up happy, healthy, and responsible adults. I am thrilled to be working with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on what I know will be a meaningful trip.”

The First Lady’s Office is working closely with USAID to plan the visits on her upcoming trip.

During the trip, Mrs. Trump will learn more about the United States role in providing assistance to help countries become self-sufficient. Her trip will focus on maternal and newborn care in hospitals, education for children, the deep culture and history woven into each African country, and how the United States is supporting each country on its journey to self-reliance.

Image shows President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, his US counterpart, Donald J. Trump together with the two First Ladies.

Welcome to Malawi Madam Trump!!!